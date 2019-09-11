Allen Carrico, age 73, of Rosewood Drive, Lebanon, passed away at 2:10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home after an illness.
A native of Washington County, he was born on May 25, 1946, to the late Joseph Elmer and Roberta Mudd Carrico.
He was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church, a 1964 graduate of Springfield High School and was co-owner of Pinkston Oil Company.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Jerri Arnold Carrico on Aug. 7, 2007.
Survivors include, two sons, Rich Carrico (Carol) of Danville and Jerrod Carrico (Sarah) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Brittney Carrico, Spencer Carrico and Madeline Carrico and Mia Carrico; three great grandchildren, Ayden Isaacs, Colton Cummins and Blake Cummins; two sisters, Elmerita Hall (Donnie) and Sue Blair of Springfield and seven brothers, Joe Carrico of Bardstown, Leroy Carrico, Ken Carrico (Flo) and Sammy Carrico (Marilyn) all of Louisville, Bob Carrico of Harrodsburg, Jimmie "Fletcher" McIntyre (Annette) of Springfield and Don McIntrye (Tonya) of Georgetown.
A Mass of Christian Burial was 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. David Farrell, the church pastor, officiating.
Burial was in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Spencer Carrico, Jason Carrico, Mason Carrico, David Blair, Mac Blair and Trent Carrier.
A prayer service was 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 11, 2019