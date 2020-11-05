Angel Starr, age 69, of Harmon Lane, Willisburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Cherry Point, N.C. on Oct. 16, 1951, to the late Eugene S. and Juanita Maxine Todd McCarthy.

He was a Unites States Army veteran; a former employee of Hallmark of Danville and a retired remodeling contractor.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Starr and a brother, Charles Bogle.

He is survived by one brother, Patrick McCarthy of Sadieville, KY.

In keeping with his wishes cremation was chosen and his cremains will be buried in the family plot in Pulaski County.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

