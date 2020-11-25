Angela Louise Robinson Linton, age 57, of Springfield, KY was called to her eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. She was an inpatient at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

She was born on Jan. 11, 1963, in Lebanon, KY to the late Anna E. Brown and Mellwood "El" Robinson.

Angela was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she directed the youth choir as well as the adult and youth dance teams. She was a 1981 graduate of Marion County High School.

From working in healthcare earlier in her life and then later becoming a community leader, Angela made it her business to serve others before herself. Angela was the definition of a true soilder. She took on some of the toughest battles and never let that stop her from being there for everyone else. As she would always say "I can't let the grass grow around my feet" and she lived by that. She didn't let anything slow her down or stop her from being there for her family and friends, She was known and loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Preceding her in death was her daughter, A'lasia Linton; her two brothers, Mellwood A. Robinson and Michael Robinson and two nephews, Channing A. Robinson and Montraze Robinson.

She leaves all her love and memories to be cherished by her husband, Joseph Linton; her five children, Lavonda Randle (Mike) of Louisville, Andrea Robinson (Raymond) of Willisburg, Joseph Linton, Jr. (Crystal) of Lexington, Jazzlin Linton of Nashville and A'Marria Linton of Springfield; her eleven grandchildren, Joseland Sallee, Lekysha Sallee (Dezrai), Janyla Sallee, Railinn Helm, Jade Earley (Austin), Jamaal Randle, Landon Edwards, Bryce Randle, Christion Linton, Jordan Linton and Kenadie Linton; her four great grandchildren, Josiah Hatton, Aveion Earley, Jaxon Randle and Janessa Randle.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Edmund Ditton, officiating.

Burial was in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Stella Porter Downs, Bridgette Fain, Jackie Moffit Furmon and Ada Cocanougher.

Serving as casket bearers were Chauncey Robinson, Chaze Price, Chamon Robinson, Chaveion Robinson, Chaylon Robinson and Michael Randle.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the Carey & Son Funeral Home by Rev. Kevin McGrath.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

