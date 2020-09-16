1/
Ann Bernardine Shaw OP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominican Sister of Peace Ann Bernardine Shaw, OP (83), a native of Charlestown, Massachusetts, died on Sept. 8, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center, St. Catharine, Kentucky. Sr. Ann Bernardine is survived by one sister, Sr. Margaret Philip and several nieces and nephews.
A Dominican for 63 years, Sr. Ann Bernardine earned a Bachelor of Arts in History/Social Science from Regis College (Weston, MA) and a Master of Arts in teaching History from Salem State (Salem, MA). She ministered as a teacher at St. Agnes (Reading, MA); St. Mel Day School (Gloucester, MA); St. Luke (Belmont, MA); St. Patrick (Belmont, MA); Dominican Academy (Plainville, MA); East Boston Central Catholic (East Boston, MA); Immaculate Conception School (Everett, MA); Our Lady of Lourdes (Jamaica Plain, MA) and St. Angela (Mattapan, MA). Sr. Ann Bernardine also ministered as principal at Dominican Academy (Plainville, MA); St. John (N. Cambridge, MA) and Cathedral Grammar School (Boston, MA). Sr. Ann Bernardine continued her ministry in the Congregational role as the Assistant Eastern Regional Coordinator and later as Coordinator for the former congregation of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, St. Catharine, KY.
In 2012, Sr. Ann Bernardine moved to St. Catharine Motherhouse (St. Catharine, KY), where she began a ministry of community service, particularly assisting residents at Sansbury Care Center.
Arrangements are handled by Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield, Kentucky. The visitation (limited) begins at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, in Magdalen Chapel, St. Catharine, KY. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Magdalen Chapel, St. Catharine, KY. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.
Memorial gifts in Sr. Ann Bernardine's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit www.oppeace.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Sep. 16 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved