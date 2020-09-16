Dominican Sister of Peace Ann Bernardine Shaw, OP (83), a native of Charlestown, Massachusetts, died on Sept. 8, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center, St. Catharine, Kentucky. Sr. Ann Bernardine is survived by one sister, Sr. Margaret Philip and several nieces and nephews.
A Dominican for 63 years, Sr. Ann Bernardine earned a Bachelor of Arts in History/Social Science from Regis College (Weston, MA) and a Master of Arts in teaching History from Salem State (Salem, MA). She ministered as a teacher at St. Agnes (Reading, MA); St. Mel Day School (Gloucester, MA); St. Luke (Belmont, MA); St. Patrick (Belmont, MA); Dominican Academy (Plainville, MA); East Boston Central Catholic (East Boston, MA); Immaculate Conception School (Everett, MA); Our Lady of Lourdes (Jamaica Plain, MA) and St. Angela (Mattapan, MA). Sr. Ann Bernardine also ministered as principal at Dominican Academy (Plainville, MA); St. John (N. Cambridge, MA) and Cathedral Grammar School (Boston, MA). Sr. Ann Bernardine continued her ministry in the Congregational role as the Assistant Eastern Regional Coordinator and later as Coordinator for the former congregation of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, St. Catharine, KY.
In 2012, Sr. Ann Bernardine moved to St. Catharine Motherhouse (St. Catharine, KY), where she began a ministry of community service, particularly assisting residents at Sansbury Care Center.
Arrangements are handled by Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield, Kentucky. The visitation (limited) begins at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, in Magdalen Chapel, St. Catharine, KY. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Magdalen Chapel, St. Catharine, KY. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.
Memorial gifts in Sr. Ann Bernardine's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit www.oppeace.org