Ann Davette Moran

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Davette Moran.
Service Information
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY
40069
(859)-336-3836
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dominician Sister of Peace Ann Davette Moran, O.P. age 88, a native of Brooklyn, New York, died on Dec. 11, 2019, at Sansbury Care Center.
She was a Dominican for 67 years and was a teacher and stockbroker.
She is survived by a sister and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass was conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Sansbury Care Center Chapel with burial in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.