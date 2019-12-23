Dominician Sister of Peace Ann Davette Moran, O.P. age 88, a native of Brooklyn, New York, died on Dec. 11, 2019, at Sansbury Care Center.
She was a Dominican for 67 years and was a teacher and stockbroker.
She is survived by a sister and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass was conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Sansbury Care Center Chapel with burial in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 25, 2019