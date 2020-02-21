Ann Logue Bugg, age 84, of Lincoln Park Road, Springfield, passed away at 2:44 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
A native of Washington County, she was born on June 29, 1935, to the late Hobert Ray and Hallie Jane Cummings Logue.
She was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church and a retired dietitian for Medco Center of Springfield.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Russell Bugg on Aug. 2, 1990; a son, Jerry Allen Bugg on June 5, 2019; and four brothers, Hobert B., Thomas G., W.T. and Mayron Logue.
Survivors include two sons, Russell W. Bugg and Travis Bugg (Terri) of Springfield; six grandchildren, Lisa Smith (Jodie, Jr), Megan Travis (Lee), John Bugg, Thomas Bugg, Ben Bugg and Kennedy Bugg; three great grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Haylee Smith and Ashton Travis; two step grandchildren, J.T. Spalding and Emerald Spalding; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Darcye Wohner.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Deep Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Eldridge, officiating.
Burial was in the Deep Creek Cemetery.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Lisa Smith, Megan Travis, Kennedy Bugg, Darcye Wohner and Jenn Devine.
Pallbearers were John Bugg, Thomas Bugg, Ben Bugg, Lee Travis, Jodie Smith, Jr. and Tyler Smith.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 19, 2020