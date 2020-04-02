Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Funeral service 11:00 AM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Lynette Osbourne, age 68, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Spring View Hospital. She was born Sep. 4, 1951, in Marion County. She and her husband were active in the Lion's Club, the Cattleman's Association, Marion County Association for the Handicapped, Communicare and Saint Charles Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph William "Toad" and Anabelle O'Daniel Mattingly; one sister, Lisa Karen Mattingly; three brothers, Chub, Bobby and David "Hud" Mattingly.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, William Martin "Billy" Osbourne; two sons, Brad Osbourne (Michelle) of Lebanon and Greg Osbourne (Jennifer) of Saint Joe; five grandchildren, Rickey Lee Padgett, Joshua William Osbourne, Margaret Anna Osbourne, Ava Layne Osbourne and Barrett William Osbourne; three sisters, Sandy Brady (Ronnie) of Georgia, Wanda Glasscock (Lee) of Lebanon and Dana Osbourn (Hooker) of Springfield; three brothers, Tommy Mattingly (Linda), Billy Mattingly (Brenda) and Mark Mattingly (Debbie), all of Lebanon; three sisters-in-law, Jody Mattingly, Rosie Mattingly and Jean Mattingly.

Private Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Rev. David Naylor officiated. Burial followed in the Saint Charles Cemetery. A private prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Friday by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant. The family hopes that all will understand that due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the attendance is being limited to close family only.

Portions of the services will be streamed on Facebook Live and may be viewed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials may go to Saint Charles Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon, KY 40033 or Marion County Good Samaritan's Foundation, PO Box 807, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Pallbearers were Josh Osbourne, Rickey Padgett, Brian Blanford, Jerry Osbourne, Donnie Head and Larry Osbourne; Honorary Pallbearers are Anna Osbourne, Ava Osbourne and Barrett Osbourne.

