Anna Catherine Sallee, 71, of Lebanon, passed away at 8:48 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, she was born Oct. 19, 1947, to the late John Ernest and Eva Cornish Sallee.

She was a homemaker.

Preceding her in death were three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Lanham, Bonnie Varnell and Peggy Curtsinger Hood and three brothers, Ernest Lee Sallee, Thomas Wesley Sallee and Anthony Ray "Tony" Sallee.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula Raley of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Jedidiah Gabehart and Isabella Gabehart; two sisters, Ina Gribbins of Campbellsville and Eva Marie Sallee of Lebanon and two brothers, Bill Sallee of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Mark Sallee of Mayesville, Oklahoma.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 8, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Hazel, officiating.

Cremation followed the funeral services.

