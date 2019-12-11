Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Helen (Bishop) Carey. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Helen Bishop Carey, age 80, of Mackville Road, Springfield, passed away at 2:29 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

A native of Washington County, she was born on March 1, 1939, to the late Sterlin T. and Ramie V. Armstrong Bishop.

She was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, a 1956 graduate of Mackville High School and a retired employee of the former Cowden Manufacturing Company where she was manager.

Preceding her in death was a son, Dennis Keith Carey on July 8, 2018; and two brothers, Gayron Lee Bishop on Dec. 1, 1971, and Thomas Dewane Bishop on Jan. 22, 2019.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Allen Carey; a son, Steve Carey (Melinda) of Willisburg; two grandchildren, Andrew Carey (Samantha) and Stephanie Preston (Spencer); three great grandchildren, Jackson Carey, Millie Carey and Meredith Preston; and three sisters, Norma Jean Sims of Springfield, and Sheldia Sparks (Don) and Wanda Ingram of Lexington.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Sherrell, pastor of the Springfield Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as pallbearers were Andrew Carey, Spencer Preston, Doug Sims, Craig Bishop, Tim Lawson and Sonny Key.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.





Anna Helen Bishop Carey, age 80, of Mackville Road, Springfield, passed away at 2:29 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.A native of Washington County, she was born on March 1, 1939, to the late Sterlin T. and Ramie V. Armstrong Bishop.She was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, a 1956 graduate of Mackville High School and a retired employee of the former Cowden Manufacturing Company where she was manager.Preceding her in death was a son, Dennis Keith Carey on July 8, 2018; and two brothers, Gayron Lee Bishop on Dec. 1, 1971, and Thomas Dewane Bishop on Jan. 22, 2019.Survivors include her husband, Jack Allen Carey; a son, Steve Carey (Melinda) of Willisburg; two grandchildren, Andrew Carey (Samantha) and Stephanie Preston (Spencer); three great grandchildren, Jackson Carey, Millie Carey and Meredith Preston; and three sisters, Norma Jean Sims of Springfield, and Sheldia Sparks (Don) and Wanda Ingram of Lexington.Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Sherrell, pastor of the Springfield Baptist Church, officiating.Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.Serving as pallbearers were Andrew Carey, Spencer Preston, Doug Sims, Craig Bishop, Tim Lawson and Sonny Key.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close