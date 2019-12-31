Annie Christine Case Lewis, age 88, of Polin Road, Willisburg, passed away at 4:28 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
A native of Anderson County, she was born on Oct. 13, 1931, to the late Jeff and Gertrude Greer Case.
She was a member of the Rockbridge Baptist Church, a graduate of Bloomfield High School, a homemaker and a former employee of Florida Tile Company.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Helem Lewis, on May 13, 2015; a brother, Charles Evan "Bill" Case; a half-sister, Minnie Corn; and three half-brothers, Ray Case, Pete Case and Willard "Doc" Case.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Dennis Lewis (Elaine) and Bobby Lewis; and one daughter, Kathleen Garrett (William), all of Willisburg; three grandchildren, Jonathan Lewis, Jennifer Lewis Cox (Casey) and Kayla Garrett; and three great grandchildren, Bryant Lewis, Briley Lewis and Brantlee Lewis Cox.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry McIlvoy, pastor of the Rockbridge Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as honorary pallbearer was Sue Masters.
Serving as pallbearers were Charles Curtsinger, Freddie Smith, Bruce Case, Gary Mitchell, David Barnett and Buford Sallee.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Jan. 1, 2020