April LaQuan Dawson, 44, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, died at 9:42 a.m. Aug. 27 at Baptist Health Louisville.
Born Nov. 23, 1974, in Lebanon, she was a graduate of Washington County High School and a 1998 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor's degree in Child and Family Studies. She worked as a Nutritionist at the University of Kentucky Extension Office in Louisville and was a member of First Baptist Church in Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Lula Dawson, and her paternal grandmother, Mary Helen Smalley.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Wanda Dawson (Rev. Gene) Livers of Springfield; her father, Martin Smalley of New Albany, Indiana; a son, Aidan Dawson of Springfield; three brothers, James Toby (Lea) Dawson of Los Angeles, Calif.; Nigel "Monie" (Rhiannon) Dawson of Milburn, Australia and Demitress (LaToya) Churchill of Springfield; two sisters, Etonta (Landell) Riley of Rineyville and Krystal Jones Smalley of Charlotte, NC; her paternal grandfather, Richard Smalley of Lebanon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 336 E. High St., Springfield with Rev. Gene Livers officiating. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Michael, Rodney, Myron and Brandon Dawson, Tylyn Byas, J.T. Burton, Denzel Churchill and Cornelius Coleman.
Honorary pallbearers were Paige, Tamara and Tashyna Dawson; Taneisha Adams; Erica Byas; Shon Laine; Gina Leach and Tiffany Turner.
Visitation was from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday Aug. 31 from 7 a.m. till 12:30 a.m. at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, who is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 4, 2019