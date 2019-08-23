Barbara Logsdon Bullock, 74, of Waddy, Ky., passed away at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville.
A native of Washington County, she was born Oct. 10, 1944, to the late Joe and Virginia Coulter Logsdon.
She was a member of the Anderson Christian Church, a 1962 graduate of Mackville High School and a graduate of the St. Catharine College and a former employee of Texas Instruments.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Curt Bullock, on Sept. 19, 2013.
Survivors include three daughters, Lisa Creekmore (Mark) of Nicholasville, Sherri Lynn Walker of Lawrenceburg and Kristi Bianchi of Waddy; a sister, Glenda Peavler (Barry) of Springfield; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jesse Baxter officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Allen Bianchi, Will Bianchi, Dylan Catlett, Daniel Eager, Austin Creekmore and Brendan Creekmore.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Aug. 21, 2019