Betty Young Russell, age 85, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Springfield, passed away at 5 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her home in Bullitt County.

She was born in Boyle County, on June 4, 1935, to the late Paul C. and Estella Hays Pinkston.

She was a member of the Springfield United Methodist Church, a 1953 graduate of Lebanon High School and a retired employee of Cricketeer Manufacturing Company and Trim Masters.

Preceding her in death were her husbands, D. Glen Young on May 4, 1993, R.C. Hendren on Oct. 13, 2003, and John Shelby Russell on Dec. 6, 2016; and her brother, Danny Pinkston on March 12, 1999.

She is survived by her daughter, Glendora Nelson and her husband, Danny; her granddaughter, Marcy Cunningham and her husband, Brian ; and two great grandchildren, Briana Cunningham and Mason Cunningham all of Shepherdsville.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Lanham, officiating.

Burial was in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Dewayne Pinkston, Stoney Pinkston, Michael Pinkston, Dakota Pinkston, Terry Puckett and Derek Fauth.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

