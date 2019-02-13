Beverly Donna Lewis, 58, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Baptist Health Lexington.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Donna Lewis.
She was born March 24, 1960, in Shelbyville to James and Connie Shields Lewis.
Beverly was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
Her father, James Lewis, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Todd Lewis; two sons, Patrick Jewell (Jessica Gaddis) of Harrodsburg and Blake Jewell (Becca Boyd) of Paintsville; her mother, Connie Lewis of Willisburg; two brothers, Mike (Marilyn) Lewis of Willisburg and Phillip (Ann) Lewis of Swansboro, North Carolina and her granddaughter, Payton Jewell.
Funeral services were 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Jamie Chesser officiated. Interment was in Highview Cemetery.
Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY 40008
(502) 252-8321
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 13, 2019