Billie Ann (Gordy) Jewell
1948 - 2020
Billie Ann Gordy Jewell, age 72, of Willisburg, passed away at 5:37 p.m., Sunday Oct. 4, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Willisburg.
A native of Owen County, Kentucky she was born on March 7, 1948, to the late Archie and Stella Lusby Gordy.
She was a member of the Anchor Of Hope Church and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Willie Allen Jewell on March 8, 2006; a brother, Franklin D. Gordy on March 4, 2016 and five sisters, Lula Mae Blackburn on Aug. 20, 1995, Birdie Giles on March 12, 1996, Betty Jane Lloyd on June 3, 1999, Zeda Hayes on Nov. 29, 2011, and Christine Burton on April 29, 2012.
Survivors include two daughters, Frances Waldridge and Bobbie Jo Flores-Cruz (Cesar) of Willisburg; a son, Cody Boblitt (Brooke) of Lawrenceburg; five grandchildren, Jacob Waldridge (Ashley Dzieman), Jael Waldridge, Jazmyne Flores-Cruz, Zakaryas Flores-Cruz and Whitley Boblitt; one great grandchild, Willow Curtsinger; three sisters, Bonnie Sullivan (Donald) and Peggy Perkins of Owenton and Lucille Covey of Sparta; and a special Friend, Gary Mackin.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7th at the Anchor of Hope Church with Rev. Ricky Cheatham, the church pastor, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Gary Mackin, Ronnie Waldridge, Vicki Boblitt, Sharon Thompson, Lashain Graves and Lacinda Cheatham.
Casket bearers were Doug Boblitt, Tommy Jewell, Randall Chesser, Buck Cheatham, Stevie Thompson and Gage Graves.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
