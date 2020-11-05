1/1
Billy "Duck" Boblitt
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Billy "Duck" Boblitt, age 65, of the Pottsville Community of Washington County, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
He was born in Lebanon, KY on Aug. 1, 1955, to the late Edison Cleo and Mary Hazel Washburn Boblitt.
He was a member of the New Beginnings Community Church and a retired employee of Joy Mining Company. Following retirement he worked at the Springfield Housing Authority.
Preceding him in death were two daughters, Shannon Kaye Boblitt on June 24, 1978, and Amanda Jo Boblitt on June 4, 1994; a brother, Charles Boblitt on Aug. 6, 2015, and two sisters, Corine Peters on Sept. 22, 2013, and Linda Kaye Staton on Aug. 21, 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Gilbert Boblitt; two sons, Donald Christopher Boblitt of Willisburg and Joshua Boblitt of Junction City; a daughter, Brittney Cox (Devon) of Perryville; six grandchildren, Chelsea Dackerman, Courtney Boblitt, Cameron Boblitt, Shaelyn Cox, Jaylee Boblitt and Tinzlee Boblitt; three great grandchildren, Atticus Dackerman, Abram Dackerman and Jaxon Lenzee; a brother, Roy Lee Boblitt, Sr. (Betty) of Willisburg; a sister, Peggy Harley of Springfield and a half-sister, Betty Boblitt of Hillview.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2 at the New Beginnings Community Church with Rev. Stacy Wilson, the church pastor, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Johnny Boblitt, Gary Boblitt, Willie Elery, Ricky Staton, Ashley Boblitt and Steven Peters.
Casket bearers were Chris Boblitt, James Cox, Devon Cox, Roy Boblitt, Jr., Kaelen Harley and Michael Harley.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2020.
