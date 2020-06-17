Billy Charles Hatchett, age 77, of Simmstown Road, Springfield, passed away at 5:54 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, he was born on Aug. 24, 1942, to the late Porter and Mattie Frances Lanham Hatchett.

He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and a farmer.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Betty Laura Hatchett on Aug 9, 2008.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Hays Hatchett; a son, Mike Hatchett (Susan) of Springfield; a daughter, Julie Buckman (Charles) of Louisville; three grandchildren, Chris Hatchett (Michelle) and Eric Hatchett (Rikki) of Springfield, and Meagan Buckman of Louisville; three great grandchildren, Hadley Hatchett, Owen Hatchett and Shelby Spalding; two sisters, Jane Thompson (Tony) of Lebanon, and Carol Pevley (Gary) of Springfield; and three brothers, Donnie Hatchett (Carolyn), David Hatchett (Judy), and Jerry Hatchett (Arlene) all of Springfield.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14 with Dr. David Whitlock, pastor of the Lebanon Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Chris Hatchett, Eric Hatchett, Brad Burns, Daniel Pevley, Chad Thompson and Kyle Curtsinger.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



