Billy Charles Hatchett
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Charles Hatchett, age 77, of Simmstown Road, Springfield, passed away at 5:54 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
A native of Washington County, he was born on Aug. 24, 1942, to the late Porter and Mattie Frances Lanham Hatchett.
He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and a farmer.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Betty Laura Hatchett on Aug 9, 2008.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Hays Hatchett; a son, Mike Hatchett (Susan) of Springfield; a daughter, Julie Buckman (Charles) of Louisville; three grandchildren, Chris Hatchett (Michelle) and Eric Hatchett (Rikki) of Springfield, and Meagan Buckman of Louisville; three great grandchildren, Hadley Hatchett, Owen Hatchett and Shelby Spalding; two sisters, Jane Thompson (Tony) of Lebanon, and Carol Pevley (Gary) of Springfield; and three brothers, Donnie Hatchett (Carolyn), David Hatchett (Judy), and Jerry Hatchett (Arlene) all of Springfield.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14 with Dr. David Whitlock, pastor of the Lebanon Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Bethlehem Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Chris Hatchett, Eric Hatchett, Brad Burns, Daniel Pevley, Chad Thompson and Kyle Curtsinger.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
We did not know him but we're dear friends of Donnie and Carolyn Hatchett..so sorry for your loss. Our sympathy and prayers for your family.
Mr and Mrs Esper
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved