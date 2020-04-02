Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy E. Stine, age 82, of the Sharpsville Community of Washington County, passed away at 5:45 a.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

A native of Washington County, he was born on Aug. 19, 1937, to the late Alvin Thomas "Tom" and Ophia Thompson Stine.

He was a lifelong member of the Antioch Christian Church where he served as a deacon for many years and a member of the Emulation Masonic Lodge # 688 F & AM at Sharpsville. Billy spent his working career driving a truck and for the last 25 years drove for United Parcel Service.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all.

Preceding him in death were three sisters, Naomi Riley on Oct. 24, 2008; Vena Sims on Dec. 9, 2017; and Margie Coulter on March 14, 2019; a brother, Bobby Stine on July 22, 2008; and two half-brothers, Laddie Stine on Feb. 8, 1911; and Truman Stine on Dec. 19, 1979.

He was married to his beloved wife whom he is survived by, Doris Beavers Stine for 64 years; also surviving are two daughters, Tanya Stine and Patricia "Patty" McCullough (David); three grandchildren, Brandi Hurst, Billie Jean Jackson (Justin) and Megan Milburn (Huston); and 10 great grandchildren all of Willisburg; and a close family friend, David Smith.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Bart Price, minister of the Antioch Christian Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were David McCullough, David Smith, Justin Jackson, Jordan Hardin, Jimmie Dayle Hawthorne and Jamie Wilson.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

