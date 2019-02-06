Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Gene Bottom. View Sign

Billy Gene Bottom, 77, of Springfield, passed away at 8:58 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

A native of Washington County, he was born March 14, 1941, to the late Owen J. and Thenia Taylor Bottom.

He was a member of River of Life Church, a 1961 graduate of Springfield High School and a retired employee of the former Cudahy Milk Plant of Harrodsburg, Ward's IGA, Reed's Foodland and Armour Food Company of Springfield. He won the 1970 club championship at Lincoln Homestead State Golf Course.

Survivors include his wife, Clementine Mattingly Bottom; his son, Billy Joe Bottom (Katie Baldwin); two grandchildren Jordan Bottom and Mackenzie Bottom all of Springfield; his sister, Carolyn Prewitt of Stanford and three nieces, Ann Prewitt of Lexington, Nancy McGeorge of Columbus, Ohio and Kathy Garrison of Stanford.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Troy Shelton, pastor of River of Life Church, officiating.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jordan Bottom, Mackenzie Bottom, Ryan McGeorge, Matthew Garrison, Brooke Salazar, Gary Ellery, Zac Graves, Kambron Hayden, Chris Lanham and Scott Patton.

Casket bearers were Bill Devine, Tim Graves, Gary Lewis, Mark "Zippo" Spalding, Andrew Yocum and Bruce Milburn.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Billy Gene Bottom, 77, of Springfield, passed away at 8:58 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.A native of Washington County, he was born March 14, 1941, to the late Owen J. and Thenia Taylor Bottom.He was a member of River of Life Church, a 1961 graduate of Springfield High School and a retired employee of the former Cudahy Milk Plant of Harrodsburg, Ward's IGA, Reed's Foodland and Armour Food Company of Springfield. He won the 1970 club championship at Lincoln Homestead State Golf Course.Survivors include his wife, Clementine Mattingly Bottom; his son, Billy Joe Bottom (Katie Baldwin); two grandchildren Jordan Bottom and Mackenzie Bottom all of Springfield; his sister, Carolyn Prewitt of Stanford and three nieces, Ann Prewitt of Lexington, Nancy McGeorge of Columbus, Ohio and Kathy Garrison of Stanford.Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Troy Shelton, pastor of River of Life Church, officiating.Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jordan Bottom, Mackenzie Bottom, Ryan McGeorge, Matthew Garrison, Brooke Salazar, Gary Ellery, Zac Graves, Kambron Hayden, Chris Lanham and Scott Patton.Casket bearers were Bill Devine, Tim Graves, Gary Lewis, Mark "Zippo" Spalding, Andrew Yocum and Bruce Milburn.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Carey & Son Funeral Home

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close