Billy Gene Bottom, 77, of Springfield, passed away at 8:58 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
A native of Washington County, he was born March 14, 1941, to the late Owen J. and Thenia Taylor Bottom.
He was a member of River of Life Church, a 1961 graduate of Springfield High School and a retired employee of the former Cudahy Milk Plant of Harrodsburg, Ward's IGA, Reed's Foodland and Armour Food Company of Springfield. He won the 1970 club championship at Lincoln Homestead State Golf Course.
Survivors include his wife, Clementine Mattingly Bottom; his son, Billy Joe Bottom (Katie Baldwin); two grandchildren Jordan Bottom and Mackenzie Bottom all of Springfield; his sister, Carolyn Prewitt of Stanford and three nieces, Ann Prewitt of Lexington, Nancy McGeorge of Columbus, Ohio and Kathy Garrison of Stanford.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Troy Shelton, pastor of River of Life Church, officiating.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jordan Bottom, Mackenzie Bottom, Ryan McGeorge, Matthew Garrison, Brooke Salazar, Gary Ellery, Zac Graves, Kambron Hayden, Chris Lanham and Scott Patton.
Casket bearers were Bill Devine, Tim Graves, Gary Lewis, Mark "Zippo" Spalding, Andrew Yocum and Bruce Milburn.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
