Bobby Staten, age 81, of the Pottsville Community of Washington County, passed away at 4 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.

A native of Washington County, he was born on Nov. 22, 1938, to the late John A and Lorine Green Staten.

He was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church and a farmer.

Preceding him in death were two sisters, Imogene Staten Wurful on April 13, 1963, and May Dell Staten on Dec. 9, 1935; and two brothers, Norman Staten on March 15, 1997, and Alton Staten.

Survivors include two sisters, Flora Mae Grubbs of Danville and Charlotte Staten of Springfield; and three brothers, Woody Staten and Donnie Staton of Springfield and Jimmy Staten (Lisa) of Louisville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Stacy Wilson officiating.

Burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Lanham, Burbon Elliott, Robbie Staten, Johnny Staten, Partner Tate and Tommy Wilson.

Visitation will be after 10:30 Thursday morning at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.

