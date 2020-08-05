Bonnie Carol Slucher Bartley, age 70, of Short Creek Rd., Fredericktown, died at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Born Sept. 14, 1949, in Louisville, she was prededed in death by her parents, Leonard Jessie and Josephine Carson Kaze Slucher.

She received her associates degree in nursing from the University of Louisville, was a dispatcher for the Springfield Police Department for 20 years and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Crystal (John) McDonald of Fredericktown; seven sons, Tommy (Cindy) Bartley, Brian (Kimberly) Bartley, Kevin (Tammy) Bartley, Travis (Jewell) Bartley, Brandon (Alana) Bartley and Jordon Bartley all of Springfield and Todd (Shawn) Bartley of Bardstown; a sister, Jennifer (Steve) Waits of Waddy; and 17 grandchildren.

Funeral mass for Bonnie Carol Slucher Bartley was conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Pallbeares were Shawn, Dillan, Timothy, Hunter and Olivia Bartley, John and Cassidy McDonald and Ayden Gilkey.

Honorary pallbearers were Landon, Layne, Taylor and Casen Bartley, Rachel Wilkerson, Carrie and Chloe McDonald and Dannielle Gilkey.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends could call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 7 to 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

