Bradley Wayne Devine, 49, of Woodstock, VT, and native of Springfield, KY, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 7, 2019 in Willisburg, KY.
Brad was born in Lebanon KY, on May 31, 1920.
Preceding him in death was his father, Darryl Wayne Devine, Oct. 4, 2019; his mother, Connie Hardin Allen, June 7, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Gail, four daughters, and one grandson, all of Woodstock, VT.
He is locally survived by his sister Donna Faye Milburn (Jim), step-father John Allen, grandmother, Faye Yankey, and several nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Nov. 30 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Nov. 27, 2019