Brenda Ann Spalding, 71, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1948, in Louisville, KY to the late Marvin A. & Mary Belle (Edelen) Wheatley.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Larry Spalding; two children, Renee (Paul) Pluckebaum, Sondra (Scott) Gilliam; brother, Tony Wheatley; sister, Charlotte Thompson; three grandchildren, Andrew Pluckebaum, Bradley Gilliam and Alex Gilliam.
Service will be private. She will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. In memory of Brenda, donations can be made to the .
You are invited to read Brenda's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you can sign the online register book and leave a condolence for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 25, 2020