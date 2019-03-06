Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda (Shewmaker) Bates. View Sign

Brenda Shewmaker Bates, 73, of Smithfield, formerly of Springfield, passed away at 12:04 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, she was born July 7, 1945, to the late Ennis Butler and Daphne Tatum Shewmaker.

She was a retired tax analyst for Humana, a 1963 graduate of Springfield High School and of the Baptist faith.

Preceding her in death was a sister, Vivian Martin Dec.15, 2013.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Edward Bates; two sons, David Bates (Terri) of Simpsonville and Kevin Bates (Daphne) of Smithfield; three grandchildren, Kadin, Isabella and Olivia and two sisters, Martha Joyce Trowbridge of Versailles and Pat Hendricks of Springfield.

Funeral services will be held in Somerset, Kentucky at Pulaski Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 9, with Rev. Ed Amundson, officiating.

Burial will be in the Rock Lick Cemetery in Pulaski County.

Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield where Mrs. Bates grew up. On Saturday, March 9, visitation will be from 10 -11 a.m. for family and from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Pulaski Funeral Home, 165 Highway 2227, Somerset, Kentucky.

