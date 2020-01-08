Brianna Lynn "Bri" Terry, age 24, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
She was born on April 11, 1995, in Louisville.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Amy Elizabeth Bogard, on Feb. 6, 2015; her maternal grandmother, Roberta Foote and her paternal great grandmother, Bernadine Kirsch Baker.
Survivors include her father and step-mother, James Leon Terry and Larvana Boblitt of Willisburg; a sister, Julieann James Terry of Willisburg; and her paternal grandparents, Cloyd and Linda Oaks of Louisville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. J.W. Hatfield, pastor of the Willisburg Baptist Church, officiating. He was assisted by Rev. Tina Standiford.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Jeff Rand, Lowell Keeton, Tim Markwell, Tommy Oaks, Paul Shain and Zackary Morris.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Jan. 8, 2020