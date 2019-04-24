Carl Berna Noel, 75, of Pottsville Road, Springfield, passed away at 4:32 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home after an illness.
A native of Washington County, he was born March 18, 1944, to the late Estill and Margaret Rachel Walls Noel.
He was a member of New Birth Mission, a farmer and auto mechanic.
Preceding him in death was his son, Carl Bradley Noel, June 21, 2015, and a sister, Nancy Hooper Oct. 4, 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Janes Noel; his daughter, Amy Marie Noel; two brothers, Lonnie Noel (Geraldine) and Tommy Noel (Julie) all of Springfield and a sister, Barbara Stine (Danny) of Willisburg.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Stacy Wilson, pastor of New Beginnings Community Church, officiating.
Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Todd Noel, Dewayne Noel, William Burns, Jeff Grigsby, Kevin Spalding and Matthew Spalding.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 24, 2019