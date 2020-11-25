Carolyn Walker Fogle, age 72, of East High Street, Springfield, KY passed away at 5:50 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

She was born on March 24, 1948, in Washington County to the late Sarah Della Hurrigan and Joseph Paul Walker, Jr.

She was a member of the Johnson Chapel AME Zion Church where she was active in church affairs serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Leader of Leaders and the Missionary Society. Carolyn served as a former Girl Scout leader and was a member of Sisters, Inc. She was a 1966 graduate of Springfield High School and attended Union College in Barbourville. She was a former employee of Inoac and Fruit of the Loom in Frankfort.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terrance Lee "Terry" Fogle on Oct. 30, 2020.

Survivors include a son, Ronald Shelby Burton of Danville, KY; a daughter, Kima LaDell Burton of Springfield, KY; two grandchildren, Tevan Chase Kinley and Tyler Rashaad Kinley; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph Paul Walker, III (Lydia) of Dallas, Texas and John Michael Walker of Louisville, KY; and six sisters, Paulette Smith of Louisville, KY, Edith Gladney (Riley) of Cleveland, Ohio, Maxine Thompson (Gene) of Nashville, TN, Donna Smalley (Clay Jr.) of Bowling Green, KY, Shelly Bell (Davis) of Bardstown, KY and Nikko Chaney of Louisville, KY.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Roland Pruyear, pastor of the Johnson Chapel AME Zion Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Carl Burton, George Anthony "Tony" Burton, Frank Burton, Tim Burton, Don Burton and Lovell Montgomery.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



