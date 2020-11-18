1/1
Charlene Snyder Smith
1959 - 2020
Charlene Harriet Snyder Smith, age 61, of Sebring, Fla., died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her residence in Sebring.
Born July 25, 1959, in Elkton, Md., she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles MacCintosh and Nellie Dean Johnson Snyder; her husband, Thomas Leroy Smith, on Sept. 20, 2007; and four brothers-in-law, Lenny, Bill and Tony Smith, and Jerry Blandford; and a sister-in-law, Nina Jean Smith.
She had been a resident of Sebring since 2004, formerly living in Mountain City, Tenn. Charlene was of the Christian faith. She worked as a school teacher and loved working with children and her co-workers. She enjoyed traveling and the outdoors.
She is survived by her loving son, Justin Smith, of Sebring; brothers, Chris (Laura) Snyder of Sebring, and Corbin Johnson III of North East, Md.; a sister, Helen Hamm of North East, Md.; five brothers-in-law, John (Joyce) Smith of Louisville, Joe (Nancy) Smith of Alexandria, Ky., Paul Smith, J.C. (Ruth Ann) Smith and Kenny (Deloris) Smith, all of Springfield; six sisters-in-law, Theresa Osbourn, Betty Blandford, Anna Catherine Smith and Margaret Smith, all of Springfield, Mary (Jim) Smith, of LaGrange, and Irene Chesser, of Lexington.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Rose Cemetery, with Rev. Troy Shelton, pastor of River of Life Community Church, officiating.
Serving as pallbeares were Kenny Smith, Jesse Smith, Ryan Kelty, John Edward Smith, David "Buzz" Osbourn, and William Branch.
Visitation was from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
