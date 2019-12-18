Charles C. Derringer, 84, of Shelbyville, formerly of Washington County, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.
His survivors include his daughters, Teresa Derringer Lunsford of Harrodsburg, Felecia Derringer Koerber of Prospect, and Dee Lisa Derringer Parr of Shelbyville; and nephew Chuck Kistner, whom he considered to be the son he never had.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Gene Parr officiating.
Interment was in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville with the Reverend Bob Vassar officiating.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 19, 2019