Charles Earl "Chuck" Merriman, age 76, of Willisburg, passed away at 11:55 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born in Piqua, Ohio on Nov. 16, 1943 to the late James Andrew and Jessie Bell Darland Merriman.

He was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Harrodsburg. He was an Air Force Veteran and also a veteran of the United States Army. He owned and operated Merriman Drywall Company for fifty years.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Linda Faye Byrd Merriman on Nov. 6, 2013; three sisters, Joyce Claunch, Pamela Merriman and Brenda Black and three brothers, J.D., Wayne and Gary Merriman.

Survivors include three sisters, Peggy Rice of Danville, Sharon "Sheryl" Hicks of Harrodsburg and Jackie Merriman of Burgin; four brothers, Marion "Happy" Merriman (Betty) of Georgia, Ronnie Merriman and Larry Merriman both of

Willisburg and Robin Merriman (Jackie) of Harrodsburg and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1p.m., Monday, Feb. 3rd at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Cheatham, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery where military rites were conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were nephews.

Casket bearers were Norman Byrd, Lou Hawes, Larry Merriman, Jr., Clint Merriman, Jake Merriman and Ricky Rice.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

