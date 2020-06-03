Charles Harry "C.H." Haydon: Born October 9, 1926; Passed May 30, 2020. What happened in between those dates is nothing short of legendary. From very humble beginnings in the Hog Run suburb on the Washington County side of Fredericktown, he went on to master the Great Depression, win a world war, grow one of his communities most significant businesses, support his church, and set an example of a life of faith and selfless service to the family that he created and so deeply loved.

He and his wife of almost 72 years set in motion and managed a series of events that have left an indelible mark on their community. Their influence guided and motivated the creation of businesses, leadership of governments, countless charitable works and a sense of civic responsibility in their children, grandchildren, and now great grandchildren.

In his later years, he became "Pepa" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as to entire generations of young people in the community. When the Springfield-Washington County Chamber of Commerce presented him with its Lifetime Achievement Award, the headline had to say nothing more than "C.H."

While he was gentle and patient in most things, the exception would be evident in any game of buck pitch where the action could be intense and cut-throat. A championship caliber player, right up until his passing he could track the game count and knew exactly where points were around the table.

As loved as he was, not all creatures are saddened by the news of his passing. Fish everywhere are rejoicing that one of their great nemeses will no longer be tempting them with his bait.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Florence Fields Haydon; his son Mike Haydon; and his unnamed twin sister at her birth; his siblings and their spouses; Martha Haydon Fields (Bill), Albert Haydon (Leona), Mary Ann Haydon Beam ("Toddy"), and Florence Haydon MacDonnell Olsen (Allen). Also preceding him in death were a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Bess" Grider Haydon; son-in-law Steve Hale; granddaughter Ann Haydon; infant grandson Phillip Joseph Carney; infant granddaughter Maria Lee Haydon; grandson-in-law Brian O'Cull; and countless Friends.

On June 29, 1948, he married Frances Osborne and together they marched for just short of 72 years. Of all the gifts that they gave to their family, none was more important nor more cherished than the love and commitment that they gave to each other.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Charlie (Mary), Joe Pat (Nell), Hugh (Kim); and daughters Mary Ann Hale, Nancy Carney (David), Betty Carol Barber (Louis), Laura Haydon; and daughter-in-law Lisa Jones Haydon (Mike). His 29 grandchildren; and (at last count) 47 great grandchildren gave him tremendous joy and also survive. Other survivors include his sisters-in-law, Therese Allen (John), Louise Hicks (Paul), Aline O'Mary and Shirley Rogers.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield was in charge of arrangements. Visitation under social distancing guidelines was Monday, June 1, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again Tuesday, June 2, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Dominic Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. Due to COVID-19, restrictions attendance to this mass was limited to family only.

The family asks that memorial contributions be directed to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 303 West Main Street, Springfield, KY 40069.

