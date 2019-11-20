Charles Joseph Sagracy, 72, of Springfield, passed away at 9:55 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on March 28, 1947, to the late Everett and Lydia Grigsby Sagrecy.
He was a member of the Willisburg Baptist Church, a truck driver and an Army veteran.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Betty Lou Mann Sagracy on Dec. 15, 1975; his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Sagracy on Dec. 15, 1975; two brothers, William Ray Sagrecy on Jan. 11, 1941, and James Sagrecy on April 29, 1992; and three sisters, Mary Sue Hardin on Feb. 19, 2007, Christine Lyvers on March 26, 2017, and Dorothy Lanham on April 15, 2019.
Survivors include two brothers, Walter "Bud" Sagrecy and David Sagrecy of Springfield; and four sisters, Betty Lou Hardin of Mackville, Mabel Simpson and Margaret Cocanougher (Jimmie) of Springfield, and Evelyn Wilcher (Carl) of Mt. Washington.
A private funeral service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Nelson Reynolds officiating.
Cremation followed the funeral service with the remains being buried on Cemetery Hill.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
