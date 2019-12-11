Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Owen Smith, age 83, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 23, 1936 in Washington County. He was a farmer and a retired employee of the Marion County Board of Education. He was a member of Saint Charles Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Edward and Elizabeth Carrico Smith; one sister, Shirley Mattingly; and two brothers, Johnny and Howard Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann Osbourne Smith; three daughters, Pam Yates (George) and Mary Lynn Goode (Hal) all of Springfield and Donna Hutchins (Frankie) of Lebanon; four sons, Rick Smith (Cathy) and David Smith (Melissa) all of Lebanon, Wayne Smith (Mary Alice) and Keith Smith (Donna) all of Springfield; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Minnie Faye Smith, Althaire Lucas, Marilyn Watkins, Louise Lanham (Ray), Linda Blanford (Mickey) and Frances Medley all of Springfield; four brothers, Tinker Smith, Thomas Herbert Smith (Bonnie) and Ronnie Smith (Bonnie) all of Springfield and J. R. Smith of Lexington; one sister-in-law, Denise Smith of Springfield; one brother-in-law, Tommy Louis Mattingly of Springfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Saint Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon. Rev. David Naylor officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Visitation was held Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Steven Smith, Clay Smith, Taylor Smith, Chad Hutchins, Matthew Goode and Rudy Smith; Honorary pallbearers were granddaughters, Holly Smith, Brittany Smith, Luci Smith, Cassie Downs, Ashley Carrico and Eryn Ennis.



Charles Owen Smith, age 83, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 23, 1936 in Washington County. He was a farmer and a retired employee of the Marion County Board of Education. He was a member of Saint Charles Catholic Church.He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Edward and Elizabeth Carrico Smith; one sister, Shirley Mattingly; and two brothers, Johnny and Howard Smith.Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann Osbourne Smith; three daughters, Pam Yates (George) and Mary Lynn Goode (Hal) all of Springfield and Donna Hutchins (Frankie) of Lebanon; four sons, Rick Smith (Cathy) and David Smith (Melissa) all of Lebanon, Wayne Smith (Mary Alice) and Keith Smith (Donna) all of Springfield; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Minnie Faye Smith, Althaire Lucas, Marilyn Watkins, Louise Lanham (Ray), Linda Blanford (Mickey) and Frances Medley all of Springfield; four brothers, Tinker Smith, Thomas Herbert Smith (Bonnie) and Ronnie Smith (Bonnie) all of Springfield and J. R. Smith of Lexington; one sister-in-law, Denise Smith of Springfield; one brother-in-law, Tommy Louis Mattingly of Springfield.A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Saint Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon. Rev. David Naylor officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery.Visitation was held Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.Pallbearers were grandsons, Steven Smith, Clay Smith, Taylor Smith, Chad Hutchins, Matthew Goode and Rudy Smith; Honorary pallbearers were granddaughters, Holly Smith, Brittany Smith, Luci Smith, Cassie Downs, Ashley Carrico and Eryn Ennis. Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close