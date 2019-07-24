Charles Raney Hall, 79, of Springfield, died at 12:25 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Springfield Nursing & Rehab.
Born Dec. 26, 1938 in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his father, Raney Hall, Aug. 28, 2001 and his mother, Lucille Russell Hall, March 29, 2013.
He was a farmer and a member of Springfield Christian Church.
Several cousins and other relatives survive him.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home with Bro. Ken Ward officiating. Burial will be in Cemetery Hill.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Hall, Robert Hodgen, Charles Dudley Tapp, Keith Noel, Larry Carney, Russell Reynolds, James W. Reynolds and Terry Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy and Glen Hall.
Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 7 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home who is entrusted with arrangements.
Contributions are suggested to Camp Calvary.
Published in The Springfield Sun on July 24, 2019