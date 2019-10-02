Charles Ray Stone, 56, of Pearl Harbor Lane, Springfield, died at 9:21 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.
Born October 19, 1963, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his parents, Otha H. and Sally Ray Staton Stone; four sisters, Annlee Railey, Mary Helen Murray, Eldora (Dolly) Girton and Geraldine Stone; and five brothers, Ralph, Pete, Joe Louis, J.R. and Lucian Stone.
He was a horse groomer for Silverton Hills Horse Farm and had worked at Bluegrass Dairy. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his daughter, Angel (Louis) Wilson of Little Rock, Arkansas; three sisters, Louella Johnson of Bardstown, Betty Booker of Springfield and Nellie Darden of Louisville; a brother, Harold (Kaye) Stone of Elizabethtown; and two grandchildren, Lacye and Celeste Wilson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Livers officiating. Burial will be in Cemetery Hill.
Pallbearers will be Andre Stone, Marion Girton, Richard Railey, Myron Dawson, Lupe Gaona and Lonnie Graham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Wilson, Shawn Willhite and Larry Girton.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 2, 2019