Charles V. Haydon, 76, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his residence after an intense but courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Washington County, he was born on March 5, 1943, to the late Jimmie E. and Vernie Lewis Haydon. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bruce Curtis.
He was a member of the Willisburg Baptist Church, a 1961 graduate of Mackville High School and a retired employee of the Ford Motor Company where he was employed for 33 years. He also served in the Kentucky National Guard.
Charlie was an avid high school basketball fan. He was associated with several Louisville teams serving as a scout, statistician and mentor. His passion for the game was evidenced by his 47 continuous years of attendance at the KHSAA Boys Tournament, never missing a season. In his spare time he enjoyed tinkering with small engines and TV repair.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Peggy Smith Haydon; a sister, Shirley Ann Curtis of Springfield; and his extended family and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jeff Morrow, Ricky Lake, Scott Tandy, Jim Saltsman, Bryan Terry, Thomas Coleman and Corey Clark.
Casket bearers were Jim Smith, Todd Smith, Cambron Carter, Joshua Walker, Tony Edelen, Jr. and Heather Hamilton.
Suggested memorial contributions may be made to the or Hosparus Health organizations.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 18, 2019