1/1
Charles William Wright Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William Wright Jr., age 60, of Bardstown Road, Springfield, passed away at 10:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home after an illness.
He was born in Lebanon on Sept. 12, 1960 to Charles William Sr. and Rosa McCormick Wright.
He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a 1979 graduate of Washington County High School, and a longtime employee at Armour Food Company and St. Catharine Motherhouse.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Nance Wright; two daughters, Ashley Wright, of Springfield, and Andrea Bridgewater of Lebanon; three sons, Chris Wright, of Lebanon, Charles Isaac Wright and Marcus Denzel Wright, of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; his parents, Charlie and Rosa Wright, of Springfield; a sister, Kathy Wright, of Springfield; a brother, Michael J. Wright (Cornita), of Bardstown, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at the St. Dominic Catholic Church, with Rev. Kevin McGrath officiating.
Burial was in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Donovan Nance, John Fogle and Felix Keough.
Serving as casket bearers were David Nance, Johnathan Wright, James Nance, Marcus Wright, Michael Wright Jr. and Jeff Gartin.
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved