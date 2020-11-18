Charles William Wright Jr., age 60, of Bardstown Road, Springfield, passed away at 10:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home after an illness.

He was born in Lebanon on Sept. 12, 1960 to Charles William Sr. and Rosa McCormick Wright.

He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a 1979 graduate of Washington County High School, and a longtime employee at Armour Food Company and St. Catharine Motherhouse.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Nance Wright; two daughters, Ashley Wright, of Springfield, and Andrea Bridgewater of Lebanon; three sons, Chris Wright, of Lebanon, Charles Isaac Wright and Marcus Denzel Wright, of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; his parents, Charlie and Rosa Wright, of Springfield; a sister, Kathy Wright, of Springfield; a brother, Michael J. Wright (Cornita), of Bardstown, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at the St. Dominic Catholic Church, with Rev. Kevin McGrath officiating.

Burial was in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Donovan Nance, John Fogle and Felix Keough.

Serving as casket bearers were David Nance, Johnathan Wright, James Nance, Marcus Wright, Michael Wright Jr. and Jeff Gartin.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



