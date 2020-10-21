1/1
Charlotte Ann (Epps) Daniel
1953 - 2020
Charlotte Ann Epps Daniel, age 67, of Lexington, passed away at 8:06 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on March 27, 1953, to the late John Simon and Edna Frances Graves Epps.
She was a member of the Total Grace Baptist Church in Lexington and was a homemaker.
Preceding her in death was a daughter, Taneko Renee Epps and a sister, Sandra Weathers.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Daniel; a son, John Albert Dewayne Epps (Lori) of Lexington; two grandchildren, Destiny Nicole Epps Lyons and Kayla Epps; four step-daughters, Je'Tia, Terrika, Tierra and JeFFriece Weatherford all of Lexington; eleven step-grandchildren; and three sisters, Mary Hanley and Frances C. Epps of Springfield and Eloris Young of Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 16 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Livers, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Goodloe Cemetery in Washington County.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Robert Fogle, Thomas Graves and Michael Dawson.
Casket bearers were Danny Key, Simon Epps, John Graves, James Graves, Robert Weathers and William Key.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2020.
