Charlotte Lee (Thomas) Devine (1951 - 2020)
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY
40069
(859)-336-3856
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
Charlotte Lee Thomas Devine, age 69, of Mackville, passed away at 10:28 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home after an illness.
She was born in Harrodsburg, KY on Jan. 2, 1951, to the late LeRoy and Geneva "Shorty" Sutton Thomas.
She was a member of the Mackville Baptist Church, a 1968 graduate of Willisburg High School and a hairdresser.
Preceding her in death was a brother, Raymond "PeeWee" Nally on Aug. 27, 2016.
Survivors include, her husband, Dudley J. "Jimmye" Devine, Jr.; a daughter, Naleesha Johnson (Russell) of Willisburg; a son, D.J. Devine of Mackville; 3 grandchildren, Aleeara Johnson, Devin Johnson and Gracie Devine; two sisters, Drecilla Hatchett (Douglas) of Glasgow and Marlene Griffey (Jackie) of Harrodsburg.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Damian Phillips officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Maureen Moore, Jaleen Robinson, Lynette Freeman, Gevette Riggs, Gwen Mattingly, Kristen Roderick and Kimberly Owens.
Serving as pallbearers were Devin Johnson, Russell Hardin, Jeremy Hardin, Craig Bishop, Ryan Douglas and Chase Douglas.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
