Charlotte Carrico Russell, 72, of Springfield, passed away at 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was born in Lebanon, Kentucky Sept. 17, 1946, to the late Thomas Herbert and Mary Hazel Kelty Carrico.
She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, a 1964 graduate of Fredericktown High School and a graduate of Danville School of Nursing. She was a homemaker, a L.P.N. and worked in nursing homes.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Lloyd Russell March 15, 2018, a sister, Ann Carolyn Carrico Nov. 6, 1945, and a brother, Wayne Allen Carrico Oct. 13, 1959.
Survivors include two sons, Jason O'Bryan (Jo Renee) of Bardstown and Donnie Parrott of Mackville; a stepson, John Russell (Mary) of Springfield; a stepdaughter, Marilyn Durham (Wesley) of Radcliff; four grandchildren, Alex, Davis, Anna K. and Joe Charles O'Bryan; several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a brother, Glenn Carrico (Dorothy) of Charleston, South Carolina.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. Culpepper Elliott, officiating.
Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Donnie Carrico, John Russell, Wesley Durham, Mike Kelty, Steve Kelty and Kenny Kelty.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on May 1, 2019