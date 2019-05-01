Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Carrico Russell, 72, of Springfield, passed away at 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.

She was born in Lebanon, Kentucky Sept. 17, 1946, to the late Thomas Herbert and Mary Hazel Kelty Carrico.

She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, a 1964 graduate of Fredericktown High School and a graduate of Danville School of Nursing. She was a homemaker, a L.P.N. and worked in nursing homes.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Lloyd Russell March 15, 2018, a sister, Ann Carolyn Carrico Nov. 6, 1945, and a brother, Wayne Allen Carrico Oct. 13, 1959.

Survivors include two sons, Jason O'Bryan (Jo Renee) of Bardstown and Donnie Parrott of Mackville; a stepson, John Russell (Mary) of Springfield; a stepdaughter, Marilyn Durham (Wesley) of Radcliff; four grandchildren, Alex, Davis, Anna K. and Joe Charles O'Bryan; several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a brother, Glenn Carrico (Dorothy) of Charleston, South Carolina.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. Culpepper Elliott, officiating.

Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Donnie Carrico, John Russell, Wesley Durham, Mike Kelty, Steve Kelty and Kenny Kelty.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Charlotte Carrico Russell, 72, of Springfield, passed away at 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.She was born in Lebanon, Kentucky Sept. 17, 1946, to the late Thomas Herbert and Mary Hazel Kelty Carrico.She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, a 1964 graduate of Fredericktown High School and a graduate of Danville School of Nursing. She was a homemaker, a L.P.N. and worked in nursing homes.Preceding her in death was her husband, Lloyd Russell March 15, 2018, a sister, Ann Carolyn Carrico Nov. 6, 1945, and a brother, Wayne Allen Carrico Oct. 13, 1959.Survivors include two sons, Jason O'Bryan (Jo Renee) of Bardstown and Donnie Parrott of Mackville; a stepson, John Russell (Mary) of Springfield; a stepdaughter, Marilyn Durham (Wesley) of Radcliff; four grandchildren, Alex, Davis, Anna K. and Joe Charles O'Bryan; several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a brother, Glenn Carrico (Dorothy) of Charleston, South Carolina.A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. Culpepper Elliott, officiating.Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers were Donnie Carrico, John Russell, Wesley Durham, Mike Kelty, Steve Kelty and Kenny Kelty.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close