Chester Lance Thompson, 80, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Louisville.
|
He was a native of Mackville, retired from General Electric, a Kentucky Colonel, served in the Kentucky National Guard and was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and U.S. Trotting Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley James and Lorna Sparks Thompson and brother, Jim Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; son, Jason (Melissa); grandchildren, Jamie, Jessica, Jonathan, Jacob and Joanna and brothers, Bill and Dudley Reid.
His funeral was 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Fern Creek Funeral Home, in Louisville, with burial at Peters Cemetery in Mackville.
Memorial gifts may take the form of contributions to his church.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 20, 2019