Christopher Kurth Barnett
1986 - 2020
Christopher Kurth Barnett, age 34, of Lebanon, passed away at 3:32 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on Sept. 8, 1986.
He was a former employee of Toyotomi of Springfield.
Survivors include his father and step-mother, Christopher E. and Betty Barnett of Perryville; his mother, Iva Dean Greer Barnett of Lebanon; a step-son, Hunter Jeffires of Lebanon; his twin brother, Michael Barnett (Bo) of Mitchellsburg; his sister, Heather Lanham (Anthony) of Springfield; his girlfriend, Samantha Lanham of Lebanon; and three nieces, Makayla, Samantha and Aubrey Lanham.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Nelson Reynolds, officiating. Cremation followed the services.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
