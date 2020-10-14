Christopher Kurth Barnett, age 34, of Lebanon, passed away at 3:32 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on Sept. 8, 1986.

He was a former employee of Toyotomi of Springfield.

Survivors include his father and step-mother, Christopher E. and Betty Barnett of Perryville; his mother, Iva Dean Greer Barnett of Lebanon; a step-son, Hunter Jeffires of Lebanon; his twin brother, Michael Barnett (Bo) of Mitchellsburg; his sister, Heather Lanham (Anthony) of Springfield; his girlfriend, Samantha Lanham of Lebanon; and three nieces, Makayla, Samantha and Aubrey Lanham.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Nelson Reynolds, officiating. Cremation followed the services.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



