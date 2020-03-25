Christopher Troy Dues, age 36, of the Mt. Zion Community of Washington County, passed away at 4:28 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
He was born on June 10, 1983, to John Wayne and Patricia Ann Hooper Dues.
He was a truck driver for Reinhart Trucking Company in Louisville.
Preceding him in death was his father, John Wayne Dues, Sr. and a niece, Haley Nicole Dues.
Survivors include a daughter, Sophia Grace Dues; his mother, Patricia Ann Dues of Willisburg; a sister, Melissa Bartley (Wayne); two brothers, John Wayne Dues, Jr. and Thomas Gene Chesser all of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Randall Cupp, pastor of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Wayne Bartley, Stevie Barnes, Ethan Warren, Logan Chesser, Garrett Chesser and Alexander Riggs.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 25, 2020