Clara Laura Miller Arnold, age 92, of Fern Creek, formerly of Mackville, passed away at 4:31 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Washington County, she was born on April 22, 1927, to the late John Wesley and Narah Zella Murphy Miller.
She was a member of the Fern Creek Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death was her husband William Arthur Arnold on June 23, 2000; two sisters, Myrtle Burns on July 27, 1976, and Nora Phillips on October 12, 2002; and four brothers, Arthur Miller on March 20, 1954, Paul Miller on May 18, 1999, A.J. Miller on Oct. 8, 2011, and Boyd Miller on Nov. 29, 2014.
Survivors include three sons, Condit Arnold of Shepherdsville, Aaron Arnold (Chris) of Mt. Washington and David Arnold of Springfield; two grandchildren, Melissa Richardson (Paul) and Johnathon Arnold; and three great grandchildren, Dalton, Logan and Jesse Henry.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 12 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Lanham, officiating.
Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.
Serving as pallbearers were Condit, Aaron, David and Johnathon Arnold, Dalton, Logan and Jesse Henry.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 18, 2020