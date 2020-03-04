Clellon Bertus "Red" Boblitt, age 72, of Chaplin, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 17, 1947, in Marion County to Chester and Ollie Belle Hardin Boblitt. Red was a retired employee of General Electric, was a United States Army Veteran and loved fishing and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Chesser Boblitt and his father, Chester Boblitt.
He is survived by his mother, Ollie Belle Boblitt; his sister, Diane (Rex) Curtsinger; 3 brothers, Leo (Pauline) Boblitt, Larry (Janice) Boblitt, Timmy (Angie) Boblitt, all of Willisburg,; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law who were his special neighbors, Marty and Becky Chesser; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Clellon Bertus "Red" Boblitt was held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Brett Hudson and Bro. Keith Creech officiated. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until time of services. The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 4, 2020