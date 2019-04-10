Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cletus William Boblitt. View Sign

Cletus William Boblitt, 69, of Bardstown, passed away at 11:30 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, he was born Feb. 27, 1950, to the late William and Mary Cornelia Scruggs Boblitt.

He was a member of Free Pentecostal Church and a retired employee of General Electric Company in Louisville where he worked for 39 years.

Preceding him in death were three sisters, Ruby Frances Boblitt Aug. 10, 1928, Willa Mae Lewis Feb. 20, 1967, and Hazel Marks April 21, 2009 and two brothers, Chester Boblitt Aug. 5, 1985 and Offus Reed Boblitt Oct. 15, 2015.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Curtsinger Boblitt, two sons, Chad Boblitt of Bloomfield and John William Boblitt of Bardstown and one sister, Mary Louise Burgin of Louisville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Ernie Vincent officiating.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Glen Boblitt and Shorty Bowman.

Serving as pallbearers will be Clinton Boblitt, Larry Boblitt, Kent Raisor, Brian Raisor, Johnathon Curtsinger and Randy Curtsinger.

Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Tuesday at Carey & Son Funeral Home.

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 10, 2019

