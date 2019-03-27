Dominican Sister of Peace Columba Casey, OP, 100, a native of Greeley, Nebraska, died March 23, 2019, at Sansbury Care Center, St. Catharine.
The visitation begins at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, at Sansbury Care Center Chapel. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 28, at Sansbury Care Center Chapel. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.
Memorial gifts in Sr. Columba's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit www.oppeace.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to Hale–Polin–Robinson Funeral Home.
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 27, 2019