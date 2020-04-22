Connie Shields Lewis, age 77, of Willisburg, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Flaget Memorial Hospital.
She was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Nelson County to the late Forrest and Myrtle Trent Shields.
Connie was a retired employee of Wilbert Plastic Services and Fruit Of The Loom, and was a member of the Rock Bridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and gardening.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Donna Lewis.
She is survived by 2 sons, Mike (Marilynn) Lewis of Willisburg, Phillip (Anne) Lewis of Swansboro, NC.; 2 sisters, JoAnn Shields of Chaplin, Charlotte Shields of Bardstown; her brother, Eugene "Buck" (Wanda) Shields of Bardstown; her son-in-law, Todd Lewis of Lebanon; 4 grandchildren, Patrick Jewell, Blake Jewell, Jessica Mattingly, and PJ Lewis; and 1 great-grandchild. Payton Jewell.
Funeral services for Mrs. Connie Shields Lewis will be private.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Flaget Cancer Center, 4359 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown. The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 22, 2020