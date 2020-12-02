Christy Singleton Deacon, age 65, of Smiths Grove, KY formerly of Willisburg, passed away at 1:31 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

She was born in Versailles, KY on Dec. 26, 1954, to the late Manfred O. "Monty" and Margaret Ann Jenkins Singleton.

She was a member of the Oakland Baptist Church, a 1972 graduate of Washington County High School and a 1972 graduate of Kaufman Beauty School in Lexington. She was employed by Smiths Grove Travel Center.

Preceding her in death was a brother, Blaine Singleton on Sept. 3, 2004.

Survivors include her husband, Coleman Deacon; a son, Shaun Deacon of Yorktown, Virginia; a sister, Debbie Singleton (Ron Carp) of Lexington and a brother, Marty Singleton of Brockport, New York.

A private graveside service was held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg on Monday, Nov. 30 with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



