Daniel Kyle Logsdon age 38, of Miller Ave., Springfield, died at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his residence.

Born Jan. 10, 1982, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Thompson Logsdon, April 12, 2017.

He was a student and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Ella and Danni Raelyn Logsdon both of Springfield; his mother Jean Cambron "Dee Dee" Logsdon of Springfield; a brother; James Cambron Logsdon of Springfield; two step children, Skyler and William Waterbury both of Owensboro; his guardian nurse, Stephanie Filiatreau; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Mass for Daniel Kyle Logsdon was conducted on Friday at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. David Farrell officiating. Burial followed in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Scott, Eric, Cory, Ben, Alex and Seth Cambron, Shawn Filiatreau and Bernard Smalley.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends could call from 4 till 8 p.m. Thursday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

Due due to the COVID19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required both at the funeral home and the church. No food will be allowed at the funeral home.

Contributions are suggested to Hosparus of Green River.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



